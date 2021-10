The third day of STN EXPO Indy kicked off with a morning church service from Traders Point Christian Chruch followed by an entertaining keynote Tim Gard, who discussed the importance of finding the humor in work with his presentation, “Laughter Becomes You!”

Attendees next went to sessions and joined discussions on adverse childhood experiences on the bus, grant funds, ROI of technology, seatbelt adoption, the school bus driver shortage, and more.