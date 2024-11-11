Sunday, November 10, 2024
Gallery: Legal Advice & More on Day 3 of TSD 2024

By Claudia Newton

The day opened with special education attorney Betsey Helfrich’s keynote on “Avoiding the Bumps and Legal Hazards” in the transportation of special education students, followed by a general session on preventing sexual abuse during transportation led by Christy Schiller, vice president of consulting at Praesidium, Inc.

More sessions were held on technology usage, driver training, risk management, and transporting medically fragile students. The day closed with a tailgate-themed reception and dinner held on the trade show floor, providing attendees and vendors with a casual and interactive networking event.

Gallery: Roadeo, Leadership Award, Autism Advice on TSD Day 3
Special Education Attorney Navigates Legal Bumps in the Road for Student Transporters

