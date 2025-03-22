Gallery: STN EXPO East – Friday

CONCORD, N.C. — STN Publisher Tony Corpin was joined for the morning welcome session with Arthur Whittaker, director of transportation for Cabarrus County Schools. The National School Bus Inspection Training heads there on Saturday, while participants today completed classroom training.

Attendees who participated in the NHTSA Child Passenger Safety on School Buses National Training focused on the use of child safety restraint systems. Meanwhile, transportation leaders and vendor partners kicked off the exclusive two-day Transportation Director Summit with roundtable discussions.

Sessions were also held on societal violence’s impact on school transportation, hurricane recovery, vans vs. school buses, utilizing social media, student ridership, and safety equipment.

(Photos by Vincent Rios Creative.)

