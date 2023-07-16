Gallery: Unique Experiences, Specialized Training on Days 1 & 2 of STN EXPO Reno

RENO, Nev. — The Transportation Director Summit began Friday afternoon with a discussion of pain points in the industry, led by School Transportation News Publisher and President Tony Corpin and Los Angeles Unified School District Director of Transportation Daniel Kang.

Student transportation leaders and vendor partners then gathered at The Chateau at Lake Tahoe on Saturday for training from author and body language expert Traci Brown.

The eight-hour National School Bus Inspection Training developed by school bus maintenance and inspection expert Marshall Casey took place on Friday and Saturday via a written exam and hands-on identification of defects on real school buses at Washoe County School District.

Transfinder opened Saturday with breakfast and a class on Integrating Technology and Software to School Bus Inspections. Over half of the 111 attendees then headed to Washoe County School District for the day-two, hands-on portion of the National School Bus Inspector Training.

A Wheelchair Securement Boot Camp taught by AMF Bruns and the Advanced Wheelchair Securement Training: Troubleshooting Difficult Mobility Devices session by Q’straint gave transporters of students with special needs the chance to practice their skills.

The NHTSA Child Passenger Safety on School Buses National Training and the “So, You Want to Be a Transportation Supervisor?” class led by industry veterans Chris Ellison, Pamela McDonald, Alexandra Robinson and Rosalyn Vann Jackson rounded out Saturday. Robinson told STN that the 62 attendees in that class had an average of 15.9 years of industry experience.

