STN EXPO Reno 30th Anniversary Celebrates with Unique Experiences

STN EXPO Reno commemorates the 30th anniversary of the show with a variety of unique experiences and networking events during the conference.

Following the Transportation Director Summit at Lake Tahoe and a full day of hands-on training on Saturday, July 15, the STN EXPO Welcome Reception, sponsored by Tyler Technologies and Geotab, will be hosted at the EDGE Nightclub with drinks and desserts.

The Green Bus Fleet Awards Reception will be held during the Green Bus Summit on Sunday, July 16. Four school districts and two national school bus contractors will be honored with Green Fleet Awards for their adoption of clean school bus fleet energy and fuel options. Drinks and appetizers with be served at the IC Bus sponsored event.

After the Green Fleet Awards presentation, attendees are invited to the Green Bus Summit immersive outdoor experience. Seven school buses that showcase the latest in student transportation green technology will be available for attendees to ride, along with networking and drinks.

On Monday evening, July 17, the STN EXPO Trade Show will begin with a 30th anniversary celebration on the trade show floor. Attendees will be able to network with exhibitors while enjoying dinner and drinks. The following day, school bus video and Wi-Fi provider Safety Vision sponsors the official Trade Show Ribbon Cutting. The company is also celebrating it’s 30th anniversary this year.

In a recent press release, Clint Bryer, director of sales for the Safety Vision student transportation division, said, “Safety Vision is excited to continue our partnership with STN and celebrate our joint anniversaries at this year’s STN EXPO Reno.”

Browse the full STN EXPO Reno agenda. Onsite registration opens July 14.

