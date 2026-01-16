Florida School Bus Aide Arrested on Child Abuse Charge

A Tampa-area school bus aide has been arrested after authorities say he struck a 9-year-old student with autism multiple times during a bus ride.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) deputies responded Jan. 9 shortly after 3 p.m. to Cypress Creek Elementary School in Ruskin following a report of possible child abuse. Investigators said the child’s mother reported that her son, who is nonverbal and has autism, may have been abused while on the school bus.

Deputies identified the suspect as James Savage, 79, a school bus aide for Hillsborough County School District. Investigators allege that Savage on at least one occasion struck the child on the hand and slapped him in the face with a hat. Interior bus video footage shows Savage smacking the top of the student’s hand before removing his hat and using it to slap the left side of the child’s face.

The school bus aide was arrested and now faces a charge of child abuse

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister condemned the alleged actions, emphasizing the importance of protecting children in school settings.

“Any form of abuse against a child is completely unacceptable,” Chronister said in a statement. “Children deserve to feel safe at all times, especially in the care of those entrusted with their well-being. Protecting our most vulnerable is a responsibility we will never take lightly, and those who violate that trust will face the consequences.”

The investigation remains ongoing. Officials did not release additional details about the incident or whether further charges could be filed.

