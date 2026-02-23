STN EXPO East Addresses Safety Concerns in School Bus Loading Zone

Students boarding and exiting school buses in the loading zone are critical safety moments with the potential for tragedy. At STN EXPO East, longtime school transportation professional Derek Graham will break down safety strategies to mitigate student injuries and fatalities alongside two transportation directors.

Following Graham’s session presenting the illegal passing trends and federal safety recommendations on Sunday, March 30, he returns Monday to moderate the panel “Strategies to Remove Danger from the Loading/Unloading Zone.” Joining Graham are panelists Keba Baldwin from Prince George’s County Public Schools in Maryland, the 2026 STN Transportation Director of the Year, and Kris Hafezizadeh, executive director of transportation and vehicle services at Austin Independent School District in Texas.

Graham will review data from the Kansas Department of Education’s annual survey of school bus loading zone fatalities, looking at incidents where either students were struck by oncoming vehicles or killed by being hit or dragged by the bus itself. With recent headlines of autonomous vehicles either illegally passing school buses or hitting student pedestrians, there are new modern technology concerns for students in the loading zone.

The panelists will discuss how these school bus loading zone incidents need to be viewed in the greater student safety discussion with visuals to illustrate the areas of high concern. They will also cover the integral aspects of tackling this issue, including education, engineering, and enforcement. This will broach topics such as driver training, motorist awareness, predictive lighting and signage technology and working with law enforcement incorporating automatic enforcement systems.

Advertisement

The panelists will discuss the need to present a unified message of safety training to students, drivers, parents and.

Register for the STN EXPO East conference today and receive access to five days of educational sessions, hands-on training, unique networking events, product demonstrations and updates on the latest industry happenings. Find the full agenda and register at stnexpo.com/east.

Related: NTSB to Provide School Bus Investigation Updates at STN EXPO East

Related: UPDATED: National School Bus Inspection Training Returns to STN EXPO East

Related: STN EXPO East to Share Importance of School Bus Video Review