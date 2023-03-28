STN EXPO Indianapolis Agenda Updated Online

Attendees of the fourth STN EXPO Indianapolis have a clearer picture of the learning opportunities planned for June.

The activities commence June 2 at the Indiana Convention Center with seminars on litigation arising from school bus crashes and school bus inspections that surpass minimum requirements, as well as wheelchair securement training and an opening general session panel on school bus stop safety.

The later afternoon event that day also features the beginning of the Transportation Director Summit, which continues all day June 3 at Topgolf Fishers, for approved attendees. Meanwhile, attendees of the National School Bus Inspection Training Program move to Brownsburg Community School Corporation for hands-on identification of defects on buses, and the Child Passenger Safety on School Buses National Training approved by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is held all day at the convention center.

June 4 features an opening keynote address by brand expert Sylvie di Giusto followed by the Green Bus Summit, which is new to STN EXPO Indy this year. The jam-packed day is filled with sponsored sessions that seek to provide attendees with some clarity on the adoption of electric- and propane-powered school buses amid unprecedented federal funding. Topics are expected to include the return on investment of greening fleets, adoption of propane, electric workforce development, and understanding demand charging time.

The conference kicks into full steam on June 5 with a general session keynote by Patrick Mulick, an autism specialist and certified behavior analyst, on the “Foundations in De-escalation,” which student transporters of general and special education students alike can draw from when providing service. The STN EXPO Trade Show follows through lunch, with breakout sessions on understanding the politics of student transportation, planning for incident response, school bus stop arm enforcement programs, avoiding mishaps in special needs transportation, and managing operations in rural and growing areas.

That evening, the Green Bus Summit Experience at Victory Field will provide attendees with opportunities to ride on green school buses and learn about charging infrastructure and other alternative fuel and energy technology. Food and drinks will also be served.

STN EXPO Indy concludes June 6. Attendees can register to attend the Cummins Experience World Headquarters Tour or take part in the closing general session on “Ensuring Staff Health & Wellbeing” as well as sessions on the bus driver shortage, 2027 engine emissions regulations, and school bus driver security training.

Register online through April 28 to receive $100 off the standard price.

