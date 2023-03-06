Tuesday, March 7, 2023
HomeEvent NewsDetails Begin to Emerge on Cummins Experience at STN EXPO Indianapolis
Event News

Details Begin to Emerge on Cummins Experience at STN EXPO Indianapolis

By Ryan Gray
The Cummins Mid=Range Engine Plant lobby museum displays highlights of the company's history spanning over a century.
The Cummins Mid=Range Engine Plant lobby museum displays highlights of the company's history spanning over a century.

Cummins Inc. is hosting attendees of the STN EXPO Indianapolis in June at its Columbus, Indiana Mid-Range Engine Plant for a tour and overview of the company’s battery and electric powertrain as well as the upcoming B6.7 Octane and B6.7 Propane engines planned for a 2025 release.

More details on the Cummins Experience World Headquarter Tour, one of six Unique Experiences planned for the STN EXPO Indianapolis held June 2-6, are expected this spring.

A Cummins spokesman also confirmed that STN EXPO Indianapolis attendees will visit the Cummins corporate office building to view the lobby museum with artifacts and displays documenting the company’s nearly 104-year-old history.

Registration for the Cummins tour is now open to the first 75 conference registrants. Lunch and transportation will be provided.

Early Bird registration for $100 savings is available through April 28.

Related: STN EXPO Registration Opens, Green Bus Summit Expanded to Indianapolis Event
Related: Watch: STN EXPO Indy 2022
Related: (STN Podcast E115) Onsite at STN EXPO Indy 2022: Military Man Turned Student Transporter
Related: IMMI School Bus Crash Test Rounds Out STN EXPO Indy
Related: Propane School Buses Ideal for Real-World Applications, STN EXPO Indy Panel Concludes

Previous article
Working Smarter in The Cloud
Next article
Former Georgia School Bus Driver Arrested and Charged

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

March 2023

In this month's issue, our cover story dives into the details of using student rider data to accurately track...

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2023

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Advertisement

Poll

Do you keep data in the “cloud?”
14 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2022 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.