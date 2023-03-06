Details Begin to Emerge on Cummins Experience at STN EXPO Indianapolis

Cummins Inc. is hosting attendees of the STN EXPO Indianapolis in June at its Columbus, Indiana Mid-Range Engine Plant for a tour and overview of the company’s battery and electric powertrain as well as the upcoming B6.7 Octane and B6.7 Propane engines planned for a 2025 release.

More details on the Cummins Experience World Headquarter Tour, one of six Unique Experiences planned for the STN EXPO Indianapolis held June 2-6, are expected this spring.

A Cummins spokesman also confirmed that STN EXPO Indianapolis attendees will visit the Cummins corporate office building to view the lobby museum with artifacts and displays documenting the company’s nearly 104-year-old history.

Registration for the Cummins tour is now open to the first 75 conference registrants. Lunch and transportation will be provided.

Early Bird registration for $100 savings is available through April 28.

