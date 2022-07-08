STN EXPO Reno App Puts Event Information at Your Fingertips

The official STN EXPO Reno app, sponsored by Transfinder, is here to help attendees remain up-to-date on all the happenings during the conference and trade show in Reno, Nevada from July 15-20.

Begin by searching for “CrowdCompass” in the iTunes App Store or Google Play, or visit stnonline.com/go/renoapp on your cell phone, tablet or personal computer.

Download the app and log in using your name and the email you used to register for STN EXPO. Allow notifications so you don’t miss out on captivating sessions, time or location changes, and reminders on networking events.

Add sessions to your Schedule and turn on notifications so you don’t miss updates on room or time changes.

and turn on notifications so you don’t miss updates on room or time changes. Learn more about other Attendees , our expert Speakers , Trade Show Exhibitors and Sponsors . Bookmark them, add notes, find their contact information and set appointments.

, our expert , and . Bookmark them, add notes, find their contact information and set appointments. Use Maps to explore the Peppermill Resort, including workshop locations and the Trade Show floor, as well as the hotel’s surroundings.

to explore the Peppermill Resort, including workshop locations and the Trade Show floor, as well as the hotel’s surroundings. Check out the Hours & Info section for answers to all your frequently asked questions.

section for answers to all your frequently asked questions. Read news coverage of STN EXPO, see photo galleries and watch daily video recaps at STN Online.

Our extremely popular Click Game is also making a comeback! Playing this exciting photo-based scavenger hunt game includes you in 8 drawings for $50 gift cards. Take photos from around the event and the hotel for your chance to win! Scroll down to view the rules.

Click Game Rules: