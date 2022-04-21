School Transportation News Offers STN EXPO Conference Scholarships

School Transportation News is giving away 30 full conference scholarships to STN EXPO Indy and STN EXPO Reno attendees for this upcoming summer’s shows in honor of STN’s 30th anniversary.

STN EXPO Indy takes place on June 3-7 in Indianapolis, and STN EXPO Reno will be held on July 15-20. The scholarships will award 30 attendees per show with free Main Conference Attendee registrations, which includes access to dozens of informational sessions, networking events and the Trade Show. Plus, qualified applicants will also receive access to the highly anticipated and exclusive Transportation Director Summit, held at both Indy and Reno.

Let STN help you access professional development opportunities at no cost.

“We’re excited to give back to the industry and the readers that have supported us over the last 30 years,” said STN Publisher and President Tony Corpin. “We are champions of professional development and connecting like-minded school transportation industry professionals. STN wants everyone to experience the best industry training that happens every year at STN EXPO. Take this opportunity to attend a show like no other.”

