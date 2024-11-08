TSD2024: Opening Night Welcome Party

FRISCO, Texas — The Transporting Students with Disabilities and Special Needs Conference officially opened Thursday with registration followed by a Welcome Party at Topgolf the Colony, sponsored by AMF-Bruns, IC Bus and Longhorn Bus Sales.

TSD Conference continues Friday morning with a keynote and workshop titled “De-escalation with Dignity …” by behavioralist Jo Mascorro. The NHTSA eight-hour Child Passenger Safety on School Buses hands-on seminar is also held at Frisco ISD.

The Propane Education & Research Council presents the Lunch and Learn session “Do Quieter Buses Really Have an Effect on Special Needs Students?” Two-three hour seminars feature The Foundations of Special Needs Transportation and Best Practices for the Training of School Bus Monitors & Aides.

Meanwhile, wheelchair securement training is offered for special needs roadeo contestants as well as TSD Conference attendees during the AMF-Bruns Wheelchair Securement Boot Camp & Certification and Q’Straint-Sure-Lok Wheelchair Securement Training.

