Thursday, November 7, 2024
Event News

TSD2024: Opening Night Welcome Party

By Ryan Gray
TSD Conference attendees mingle at the Welcome Party at Topgolf The Colony on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024.
TSD Conference attendees mingle at the Welcome Party at Topgolf The Colony on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024.

FRISCO, Texas — The Transporting Students with Disabilities and Special Needs Conference officially opened Thursday with registration followed by a Welcome Party at Topgolf the Colony, sponsored by AMF-Bruns, IC Bus and Longhorn Bus Sales.

TSD Conference continues Friday morning with a keynote and workshop titled “De-escalation with Dignity …” by behavioralist Jo Mascorro. The NHTSA eight-hour Child Passenger Safety on School Buses hands-on seminar is also held at Frisco ISD.

The Propane Education & Research Council presents the Lunch and Learn session “Do Quieter Buses Really Have an Effect on Special Needs Students?” Two-three hour seminars feature The Foundations of Special Needs Transportation and Best Practices for the Training of School Bus Monitors & Aides.

Meanwhile, wheelchair securement training is offered for special needs roadeo contestants as well as TSD Conference attendees during the AMF-Bruns Wheelchair Securement Boot Camp & Certification and Q’Straint-Sure-Lok Wheelchair Securement Training.

Lion Electric Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results

