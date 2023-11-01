Beacon Mobility Announces Acquisition of Rolling V Bus Corporation in New York’s Catskills Regions

SOUTH FALLSBURG, N.Y. – Today, Beacon Mobility announced Rolling V Bus Corporation (Rolling V), a full-service transportation company based in the Catskills region of New York State, as the newest member of the Beacon Mobility family. Rolling V has been serving their communities for over 50 years and provides school-bus, regional charter and coach services throughout the region. With this acquisition, Beacon Mobility now serves its transportation customers through 23 companies nationwide, including five companies serving the New York City and Long Island communities.

“On behalf of our leadership team and incredible employees, we are excited to join the Beacon Mobility family as we continue to serve our communities,” said Nick Vallone of Rolling V. “For over 50 years, Rolling V has delivered safe and reliable transportation services to the Catskill region thanks to our people. We look forward to working with Beacon Mobility and to maintaining strong relationships and transportation options for our faithful customers, schools and communities.”

Rolling V is based in South Fallsburg, New York and has seven locations that provide school and charter bus service to the surrounding communities. The team is comprised of approximately 380 drivers, monitors, mechanics, and members of the safety and management teams. Rolling V operates a fleet of 277 vehicles. Several members of the leadership team will remain in their roles to support the daily operations.

“Rolling V has been serving upstate New York communities for decades and we are thrilled to welcome them as the newest addition to the growing Beacon Mobility family,” said David A. Duke, Chief Development Officer for Beacon Mobility. “Rolling V’s success and track record for safety and reliability are a product of the great people and leadership that have shaped this company. We look forward to working with their teams and continuing the important duty of supporting local schools and safely transporting residents to and from their destinations ranging from sporting to community events.”

About Rolling V Bus Corporation: Rolling V Bus Corp. is a family-owned and managed full-service transportation company based in South Fallsburg, N.Y. It is known for exceptional school-bus, regional charter and coach services. Rolling V has provided safe and dependable transportation for more than 50 years. To learn more, visit: https://rollingv.com/

About Beacon Mobility: Mobility is a growing family of transportation companies committed to serving the diverse needs of their customers. Now operating 24 local brands in 22 states, their experienced, compassionate, and dedicated team takes pride in their ability to create customized, mobility-based solutions that empower people to get where they need to go. To learn more, visit: https://gobeacon.com/