EverDriven Grows Technical Team to Help Enhance Student Transportation Options

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Sonu Kansal joins the company to advance its already robust technology and continue to provide innovative mobility solutions to vulnerable communities.Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 – EverDriven, the leader in technology-enabled alternative student transportation for school districts nationwide, today announced the appointment of Sonu Kansal as the Chief Technology Officer. The hiring of Kansal comes as EverDriven continues to grow its technical prowess and advance its already robust platform to help districts meet challenges in student transportation today, and in the future.

EverDriven is a nationwide provider of alternative student transportation, supplemental to the bus system. The company leverages its proprietary Smart Routing Technology and custom-tailored mobility services to provide transportation alternatives for students with unique needs including those with special needs, McKinney-Vento and foster care students, and students who attend a school that is out of their district or in a hard-to-reach location.

Alternative transportation, defined as transportation of between one and five students in small-capacity vehicles, offers school districts a safe, cost-effective solution to provide crucial transporta

tion services to students — especially those in vulnerable populations who are unable to take the bus. Additionally, student mobility options help reduce the negative effects of absenteeism in education.

“Providing a safe and consistent way for students with unique needs to get to school is crucial,” said Mitch Bowling, CEO of EverDriven. “We pride ourselves on providing mobility services that offer peace of mind to both parents and school districts and are continually leveling up our technology to ensure we are delivering on that promise. With Sonu on our team, we are ready to further accelerate our development efforts and advance our mission to meet the expanding transportation needs of districts and their students”

Kansal has experience as a senior technology and product leader working in start-ups and large technology companies. Most recently, Kansal has been serving as an executive consultant and Fractional CTO, helping companies deliver new innovative products across healthcare, fitness, insurance and media.

“The technology behind EverDriven’s transportation platform is what differentiates the company and offers parents as well as school districts transparency and assurances that students will arrive at school on time and safely,” said Kanal. “I look forward to putting my technical expertise to work to expand and enhance alternative transportation services for the student populations that need them most.”

With a focus on reliability, safety, and transparency, EverDriven completes more than 10,000 trips a day and contracts with over 600 school districts across the country. EverDriven’s service base includes McKinney-Vento and foster youth students, those in rural or out-of-district areas and students with special needs.

About EverDriven, formerly ALC Schools, provides safe and reliable transportation to the most vulnerable in our communities. This rapidly growing, tech-enabled transportation management company, offers proprietary, best-in-class technology solutions that enable school districts and parents to easily plan, track and adjust transportation. For more information, go to Everdriven.com or view this video about the rebranding of ALC Schools to EverDriven. For more information about EverDriven, visit www.everdriven.com