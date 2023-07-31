BYD School Bus Wins Prestigious Green Bus Award

RENO, Nev.– The organizers of the STN EXPO announced Thursday that the BYD|RIDE Type A school bus “The Achiever” earned honors as the “Best Green Bus Technology” of 2023.

The vehicle, one of a line of buses that includes the Type D “Dreamer” and soon-to-be

released Type C “Creator” was assembled at BYD Coach & Bus in Lancaster, California by union members who belong to the Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers Union, Local 105.

“Around the world our brand is known for its commitment to innovation and new technology,” said Patrick Duan, BYD’s Senior Vice President of Operations and RIDE’s Co-CEO. “We’re honored that independent voters who attended the STN Expo in Reno this year chose The Achiever as the ‘Best Green Bus Technology.”

“I want to congratulate BYD|RIDE on winning the STN EXPO 2023 Innovation Choice Awards for Best Green Technology. The newest products and innovations have captured the attention of school transportation professionals at the largest school transportation conference in North America.” said Tony Corpin, Publisher & President, School Transportation News.

BYD | RIDE school buses including The Achiever are available throughout the United States and are eligible to participate in the EPA Clean School Bus program and several state incentive programs including the California HVIP voucher program.

About BYD:

BYD is devoted to leveraging technological innovations for a better life. Founded in 1995 as a rechargeable battery maker, BYD boasts a diverse business profile including automobiles, rail transit, new energy and electronics. BYD is dedicated to providing zero emission energy solutions that reduce global reliance on fossil fuels. Its new energy vehicle footprint covers six continents. Follow BYD on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

About RIDE:

RIDE, which stands for Real Innovation Delivered with Excellence, a subsidiary of the BYD Group,is a one-stop e-mobility platform that utilizes BYD’s extensive global expertise in heavy-duty battery-electric vehicle design and proven track record of successful high volume deliveries. BYD | RIDE is creating hundreds of American jobs, making battery electric buses that are helping to clean our air while improving efficiency and the bottom line for our customers.