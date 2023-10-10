ChargePoint Introduces New Pantograph Option for the 500 kW Express Plus Fast Charging System

CAMPBELL, Calif., —ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT), a leading provider of networked charging solutions for electric vehicles (EVs), today announced a pantograph option for the ChargePoint Express Plus charging system, the company’s 500 kW DC charging solution designed to provide a major, future-proof upgrade to any catenary-fitted depot. The Pantograph offering comes to market as the latest variant of the ChargePoint Express Plus architecture, which offers EV charging speeds that remain a step ahead of the passenger vehicle market in terms of fast charging capabilities.

The innovative design of ChargePoint Express Plus employs a modular, scalable architecture that enables transit agencies and site hosts to deploy only what they need today, while retaining the ability to scale up as demand or the size of their fleet grows. Express Plus systems with the pantograph dispenser enable seamless fast charging in even the tightest of parking formations, with the flexibility and scalability to meet the needs of any bus fleet charging scenario, including fast on-route charging and lower power charging for extended dwell times. The development of a pantograph solution is funded in part by a grant from the California Energy Commission.

“Electric buses have unique needs, and from concept to scale our fleet solution portfolio includes everything they need to optimize fueling as a fleet grows,” said Rich Mohr, SVP of Sales for the Americas at ChargePoint. “We believe the conversion of fleets to EVs remains inevitable, and we will continue developing innovative solutions to make the transition as seamless as possible for any equipment owner.”

The new pantograph option supports the charging requirements of electric buses by enabling operators to charge their vehicles on their routes, and even in space constrained depots that serve a fleet of buses at one time. The pantograph, which functions like a charging arm, mounts to the top of a bus to transfer power quickly and efficiently. It is available in either scissor or telescoping formats with 100 pounds of spring force to ensure charging is maintained even while loading or unloading. ChargePoint’s Express Plus system provides up to 500 kW of scalable power, with software driven capabilities, including the setting of power allocation, management and service planning for the lowest optimized costs.

ChargePoint provides electric fleet charging solutions for dozens of transit agencies across North America and Europe, including the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA). ChargePoint’s comprehensive fleet charging portfolio includes AC Level 2 and DC Level 3 fast charging stations, from 12 kW all the way up to the 500 kW charging speeds now offered by the pantograph dispenser. The fleet offerings are powered by ChargePoint’s industry-leading software featuring charge management, telematics and mobility solutions. ChargePoint’s software helps deliver streamlined operations for fleets simplifying the transition to electric, delivering optimized asset performance for vehicles and charging stations, and lower total cost of ownership for fleet operators. For more information on ChargePoint’s portfolio of fleet solutions, please visit: https://www.chargepoint.com/fleet/solutions.

About ChargePoint Holdings, Inc.

ChargePoint is creating a new fueling network to move people and goods on electricity. Since 2007, ChargePoint has been committed to making it easy for businesses and drivers to go electric with one of the largest EV charging networks and a comprehensive portfolio of charging solutions. The ChargePoint cloud subscription platform and software-defined charging hardware are designed to include options for every charging scenario from home and multifamily to workplace, parking, hospitality, retail and transport fleets of all types. Today, one ChargePoint account provides access to hundreds-of-thousands of places to charge in North America and Europe. For more information, visit the ChargePoint pressroom, the ChargePoint Investor Relations site, or contact the ChargePoint North American or European press offices or Investor Relations.