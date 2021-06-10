Durham School Services to Introduce Premier Fleet and Safety Standards to Robbinsdale Area Schools Starting in July 2021

LISLE, Ill. and ROBBINSDALE, Minn. — Durham School Services, a leader in student transportation, has been selected by the Minnesota district, Robbinsdale Area Schools, to provide transportation services for their students beginning in July 2021.

Over the course of the two-year contract, Durham will serve the District with a fleet of 116 buses and 128 drivers. All buses will be equipped with Durham’s best-in-class suite of partnered safety technology and monitoring services, including Lytx DriveCam, an outward facing camera system that allows us to see what the driver sees, Zonar GPS, passenger cameras, and two-way radios.

“We are honored that Robbinsdale Area Schools has chosen to entrust Durham School Services with the safety of their students,” said Liz Sanchez, COO, North America Student Transportation, National Express – Durham School Services. “This is a testament to our reputation as a national leader in school transportation safety and our best-in-class drivers and state-of-the-art safety technology.”

As a selected partner of choice by more than 340+ school districts, Durham is an industry leader in safety technology and quality service. Additionally, every driver undergoes an extensive training program and must attend routine safety meetings and refresher training classes throughout the year.

About Durham School Services

As an industry-leading student transportation provider, Durham School Services is dedicated to the safety of our students and People, transporting more than *one million students daily and employing approximately 20,000 drivers across North America (*Pre-COVID Figures). For more than 100 years, we have been committed to Excellence and upholding our mission of getting students to school safely, on time, and ready to learn. Through this mission and a grassroots approach to our operations, Durham School Services has earned recognition as a trusted transportation provider among our Customers and the Communities we serve.