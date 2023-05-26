Maryland Teenager Wanted for Attempted Murder on School Bus

A $12,500 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a 15-year-old teenager who is on the run after allegedly attempting to shoot a student on board a Prince George’s County Public Schools bus, reported WMAR News.

On May 1, the school bus was dropping off students when three masked teenagers boarded and attacked a student. According to the article, a 15-year-old going by the nickname “Baby K” pulled a gun and attempted to shoot the victim multiple times at point-blank range.

Investigators stated that they believe the gun malfunctioned, which led to the group assaulting the victim before fleeing the scene.

The bus driver and aide who witnessed the assault were reportedly not injured. The victim was able to escape with only minor injuries.

Two out of the three individuals involved in the incident have since been arrested and charged as adults. One of them, a 14-year-old girl, is accused of planning the attempted murder.

Related: North Carolina Student Arrested for Shooting Gun on School Bus

Related: Maryland Student Arrested for Bringing Handgun On Board School Bus

Related: Guns on the School Bus: A Clear and Present Danger

Related: Ohio School Bus Transporting Multiple Students Hit by Gunfire