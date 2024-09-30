EverDriven Welcomes Bridgette Brinkmann as Chief People Officer

DENVER GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — EverDriven, the leader in Alternative Student Transportation, announced today the addition of Bridgette Brinkmann as Chief People Officer. Brinkmann leads the company’s human capital strategy, overseeing talent for a nationally distributed and growing team as well as initiatives related to culture, engagement, learning and development, environmental, social, and governance (ESG), and regulatory and compliance efforts.

“We’re thrilled and proud to welcome Bridgette to the EverDriven team,” said Mitch Bowling, CEO of EverDriven. “Not only does Bridgette contribute her impressive experience leading teams for some of the world’s biggest companies, but she also brings the intangibles – the heart, the connection with people, and the intrinsic motivation to help us on our mission to serve all students and empower their education.”

Brinkmann has a proven track record of translating a company’s mission and values into a meaningful employee experience, resulting in sustainable business outcomes. With extensive experience at purpose-driven companies such as Pfizer, Danone, Vail Resorts, and the hyper-growth startup Meati, Brinkmann is well-equipped to support EverDriven’s growth while prioritizing its mission. At Pfizer, Danone, and Vail Resorts, she focused on leading change, cultivating high-performing teams, and building organizational culture. At Meati, she played a pivotal role in expanding the startup’s retail footprint to 7,000 stores, demonstrating her ability to drive business growth while nurturing talent.

“What attracted me to EverDriven is the potential to have a differentiated impact on people’s lives,” said Brinkmann. “While I love to grow businesses and teams, I love it so much more when we can change the world for the better. I am excited to be part of a high-performing team that strives every day to build a better business and positively impact our communities.”

In her role, Brinkmann will prioritize the evolution of EverDriven’s culture to support expansion and growth, identifying and recruiting mission-driven talent who are eager to contribute to building an industry-leading organization.