Exemplary Service to Community, Customers and School Districts Earns Leonard Bus Sales National Pursuit of Excellence Award

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. – For the 7TH time in 10 years, Leonard Bus Sales has been recognized as one of the top IC Bus dealers in North America through IC Bus’s “Pursuit of Excellence Award.” The Pursuit of Excellence Award pays tribute to school bus dealerships in the United States and Canada that have demonstrated excellence in community service, customer satisfaction, and retaining or growing market share throughout 2021.

Only eight dealerships throughout North America were recognized this year by IC Bus with this prestigious industry award.

“As a third-generation family-owned business, Leonard Bus Sales prides itself on providing outstanding service and support to our school district partners and the communities we serve,” said Jon Leonard, President of Leonard Bus Sales. “The Pursuit of Excellence Award is particularly meaningful to Leonard Bus Sales as it not only considers the excellence of our team, but also our commitment to helping students and families in need through our child nutrition initiatives and scholarship programs.”

Each year, Leonard Bus Sales redirects all funds related to trade show promotional materials toward school-based feeding initiatives to help provide children the nutrition needed to properly learn and develop. Since the start of this program, Leonard Bus Sales has contributed $100,000 in direct donations to school-based nutrition programs and spent an additional $25,000 in advertising and collateral to raise awareness of the growing food insecurity facing children across the state. These donations benefit 7 regional food banks each year serving students in 57 counties. “Leonard Bus Sales’ continued commitment to student nutrition plays a critical role in combatting food insecurity for thousands of New York families,” said Betsy Dickson, Director of Children’s Programs for the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York. “Food banks in every corner of the state are fortunate to receive generous support from Leonard Bus Sales to ensure hungry children get the food that they need to fully develop and thrive during their most formative years.”

In addition to fighting food insecurity, Leonard Bus Sales provides a number of scholarships to students for their continuing education. Every year Leonard Bus Sales holds an art competition for high school juniors and seniors called A Day in the Life of a School Bus in which contestants depict what they believe a school bus encounters throughout the year in its faithful journey of delivering students safely to school and home each day. Their winning artwork is reproduced into full-sized professional quality prints that are shared with school districts and school bus enthusiasts throughout

New York State.

Leonard Bus Sales is also proud to offer Leonard Family Scholarships each year. Two $2,500 scholarships are awarded annually with one available to children of New York Association of Pupil Transportation members and the other to children of New York School Bus Contractors Association member company employees. These scholarships are awarded to students who will be attending a two or four-year college or trade school, with particular consideration given to those students pursuing a career in diesel or automotive mechanics.

“The Pursuit of Excellence award is but one metric by which the Leonard Bus Family measures our performance. The most important metric by far is the safety and success of the students we serve,” concluded Jon Leonard.

During the past decade Leonard Bus Sales earned the Pursuit of Excellence Award in 2021, 2020, 2017, 2016, 2014, 2013 and 2012. In 2016 Leonard Bus Sales was also IC Bus’s North American Dealer of the Year.

About: Leonard Bus Sales, Inc. is owned and operated by the Leonard family, a recognized leader in the distribution and support of quality, environmentally-friendly school buses. A third-generation family owned business, Leonard Bus Sales has been providing cost-saving fleet management services and award-winning customer support for over fifty years. Leonard Bus Sales is a leading distributor of IC BusTM brand buses in Upstate New York and distributes Trans Tech Type-A school buses throughout New York. The company operates full-service facilities in Bergen, Deposit, Middletown, Rome, and Saratoga Springs. For more information visit www.leonardbus.com