(STN Podcast E106) Collaborate & Optimize: Secrets for Enhancing Transportation Ops

Industry veteran Nicole Portee discusses starting as assistant superintendent of operations for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools in North Carolina as well as the teamwork and technology necessary to support students at the 17th largest district in the U.S. Read more about her at stnonline.com/go/nov18.

Tony Civitella, president & CEO of technology provider Transfinder, talks about fleet optimization’s overall benefits on a transportation operation.

Conversation with Transfinder.



Tech Tip from Premier Wireless.



