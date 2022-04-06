Tuesday, April 5, 2022
(STN Podcast E106) Collaborate & Optimize: Secrets for Enhancing Transportation Ops

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 106

By Claudia Newton

Industry veteran Nicole Portee discusses starting as assistant superintendent of operations for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools in North Carolina as well as the teamwork and technology necessary to support students at the 17th largest district in the U.S. Read more about her at stnonline.com/go/nov18.

Tony Civitella, president & CEO of technology provider Transfinder, talks about fleet optimization’s overall benefits on a transportation operation.

Conversation with Transfinder.

Tech Tip from Premier Wireless. 

 

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

