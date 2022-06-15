EZ-ON Products Now Utilizing QR Codes

JUPITER, Fla. — EZ-ON Products is proud to be offering QR Codes on all product Tags and Product Instructions.



Effective immediately, all product tags and instructions on all EZ-ON Products contain a QR code. This QR code, when scanned with your phone, will bring you directly to the product’s information page on EZ-ON’s Website. There you will find written and video instructions on the proper use of the product.

This feature will help ensure all of our products are being used properly and help answer any questions in the field. Users will now be able to view an instructional video while installing one of our products, which will eliminate time looking for the instructions or locating help from another co-worker. We want to help the people who are actually using and installing our products. We are confident, using our QR codes it will reduce frustration and most importantly keep passengers safe.

About EZ-ON Products



Headquartered in Jupiter, Florida, EZ-ON is one of the nation’s leading manufacturers of transportation vests for special needs individuals. Learn more at https://ezonpro.com.