Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Advertisement
HomeIndustry ReleasesEZ-ON Products Now Utilizing QR Codes
Industry Releases

EZ-ON Products Now Utilizing QR Codes

By Ryan Gray

JUPITER, Fla. — EZ-ON Products is proud to be offering QR Codes on all product Tags and Product Instructions.


Effective immediately, all product tags and instructions on all EZ-ON Products contain a QR code. This QR code, when scanned with your phone, will bring you directly to the product’s information page on EZ-ON’s Website. There you will find written and video instructions on the proper use of the product.

This feature will help ensure all of our products are being used properly and help answer any questions in the field. Users will now be able to view an instructional video while installing one of our products, which will eliminate time looking for the instructions or locating help from another co-worker. We want to help the people who are actually using and installing our products. We are confident, using our QR codes it will reduce frustration and most importantly keep passengers safe.

About EZ-ON Products

Headquartered in Jupiter, Florida, EZ-ON is one of the nation’s leading manufacturers of transportation vests for special needs individuals. Learn more at https://ezonpro.com.

Previous articleFlorida School Bus Driver Accused of Driving Drunk Appears in Court Impaired

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

June 2022

Read this month's issue for articles on zero-emission school buses, onboard Wi-Fi, keeping the focus on safety, how to...

Partner Updates

Advertisement

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2022

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Advertisement

Poll

Are you increasing school bus driver safety training due to more violent events in the community?
55 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.