Gatekeeper Reports Preliminary Fiscal Q4 Revenue of $11.5M and 2024 Fiscal Annual Revenue of $37.6M

ABBOTSFORD, B.C. – Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (‘Gatekeeper’ or the ‘Company’) (TSX-V:GSI) (OTC:GKPRF), a video and data solutions provider for public transportation and smart cities, announces select preliminary financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year ended August 31, 2024.

Based on preliminary unaudited information, the Company expects:

Revenue for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2024 to be approximately $11.5 million which compares to $7.3 million in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2023, representing an increase of approximately 57% and the highest fiscal quarterly revenue in the Company’s history; and

Revenue for the 2024 fiscal year to be approximately $37.6 million which compares to $27.8 million in the 2023 fiscal year, representing an increase of approximately 35% and the highest fiscal yearly revenue in the Company’s history.

The Company expects to report its audited financial and operating results for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2024, in December 2024. Accordingly, actual financial and operating results that will be reflected in the Company’s audited financial statements, when they are completed and publicly disclosed, may differ from these preliminary results.

About Gatekeeper Systems Inc.

Gatekeeper is a leading provider of intelligent video and data solutions designed to provide a safer transportation environment for children, passengers, and public safety personnel on multiple transportation modes. The Company uses AI, video analytics, and Mobile Data Collectors to inter-connect public transportation assets within a Smart City ecosystem. The Company’s Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) business model is centered around wirelessly enabled Mobile Data Collectors which forms the foundation of the Company’s data company evolution. www.gatekeeper-systems.com