Tuesday, September 10, 2024
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E226) Be Vigilant: Crime Headlines & SC District’s Bus Mechanic Retention Secrets

School Transportation Nation – Episode 226

By Claudia Newton

Serious headlines include last week’s school shooting near Atlanta, Georgia, a Kentucky student killed by her school bus, and cell phone bans in schools.

“I’m going to hire for a can-do attitude over technical skills every time.” Greenville County Schools in South Carolina is the home of multiple STN Garage Stars. Adam James, director of transportation and fleet services, discusses his military experience and how he leads the district’s school bus operations and maintenance.

Read more about operations.

Special Reports

Whitepapers

