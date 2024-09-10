(STN Podcast E226) Be Vigilant: Crime Headlines & SC District’s Bus Mechanic Retention Secrets

Serious headlines include last week’s school shooting near Atlanta, Georgia, a Kentucky student killed by her school bus, and cell phone bans in schools.

“I’m going to hire for a can-do attitude over technical skills every time.” Greenville County Schools in South Carolina is the home of multiple STN Garage Stars. Adam James, director of transportation and fleet services, discusses his military experience and how he leads the district’s school bus operations and maintenance.

Read more about operations.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.



Message from Propane Education & Research Council.



Message from Zenobe



Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.