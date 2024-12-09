GreenPower Announces New Dealer in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware with an Initial Order of 11 EVs

HAINESPORT, N.J., – GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) (TSXV: GPV) (“GreenPower”), a leading manufacturer and distributor of purpose-built, all-electric, zero-emission medium and heavy-duty vehicles serving the cargo and delivery market, shuttle and transit space and school bus sector, today announced the appointment of Wolfington Body Company as its exclusive school bus dealer in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware and as a dealer for its Class 4 commercial line of EV trucks and vans in the same three states. As part of the appointment, Wolfington has purchased a Type A Nano BEAST Access school bus, a Type D BEAST school bus, an EV Star Passenger Van and an EV Star Stakebed Truck as demo units for the region. GreenPower delivered the EV Stars Passenger Van and EV Star Stakebed Truck to Wolfington on December 2, 2024.

During a press conference today at Wolfington’s Hainesport, New Jersey facility, Wolfington also announced it has received an order for seven GreenPower Type A Nano BEAST all-electric, purpose-built, zero-emission school buses for a local school district in New Jersey.

“Wolfington Body Company is a fifth-generation family-owned business that has been serving the transportation industry since 1876,” said GreenPower President Brendan Riley. “In addition to selling school buses and commercial vehicles, Wolfington is equipped with complete mechanical services and body shops to handle a vehicle’s entire lifecycle. Their parts department supplies thousands of parts with same-day delivery available in most areas. We are thrilled to welcome this superior dealer to the GreenPower network.”

“Wolfington history dates back to the horse and buggy days when the company built its first carriage, a buggy with such durability that it held up under the heavy use of doctors traveling their rounds,” said Richard Wolfington, Jr., Vice President of Wolfington Body Company. “Over the years Wolfington’s business has adopted to changing technology and the move to electric vehicles is a natural progression for our company. We are pleased to partner with a premiere purpose-built electric vehicle OEM like GreenPower to bring these school bus and commercial vehicle options to our customers in the three-state region.”

Joining Wolfington and GreenPower at the announcement were state Assemblywoman Andrea Katz and Hainesport Mayor Leila Gilmore, both of whom praised the new partnership and its benefits. “This type of news is exactly what I’m working toward in Trenton. Hainesport will benefit from this economically and each of us will breathe cleaner air,” Katz said. “School buses are an ideal use of EV technology and to know that the children at Burlington County Special Services School District will be among the first to benefit from this partnership is exceptional.”

“Me and my Green Team could not be happier to see Wolfington expanding right here in our community with EV technology that is healthier for school kids and beneficial to the environment and climate change,” Gilmore added. “This will bring more jobs and economic activity to Hainesport while at the same time helping reach our goals of sustainability.”

About GreenPower Motor Company, Inc.

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans and a cab and chassis. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric vehicles that are purpose-built to be battery powered with zero emissions while integrating global suppliers for key components. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. GreenPower was founded in Vancouver, Canada with primary operational facilities in southern California. Listed on the Toronto exchange since November 2015, GreenPower completed its U.S. IPO and NASDAQ listing in August 2020. For further information go to www.greenpowermotor.com.