STN EXPO East Keynote Speaker Brings Dynamic Performance Strategies to North Carolina

By Ruth Ashmore
Sports psychologis Scott Welle brings a high-energy, inspiring message to STN EXPO East attendees in March.
Sports psychologis Scott Welle brings a high-energy, inspiring message to STN EXPO East attendees in March. (Photo courtesy of scottwelle.com)

Author and speaker Scott Welle will be appearing at the 2025 STN EXPO East conference to help attendees raise their performance to the next level.

Working in the student transportation field brings unique challenges and can sometimes feel like a thankless job. Welle will inspire STN EXPO attendees to challenge the limiting beliefs that could be holding them back from reaching their highest performance potential. He will outline the power in pursuing the person you need to become versus only focusing on job roles. Attendees will receive strategies that high performing individuals use to handle pressure and thrive in unpredictable situations.

Welle will give an exclusive presentation during the Transportation Director’s Summit on Saturday, March 22 at Topgolf Charlotte Southwest on how to implement successful leadership practices. His keynote session is Monday, March 24 at the Embassy Suites Charlotte-Concord and will be open to all main conference attendees.

Scott Welle, author and speaker, will give his keynote session at STN EXPO East
Scott Welle, author and speaker, will give his keynote session at STN EXPO East as well as special training at the Transportation Directors Summit.

Welle’s background in motivating individuals from professional athletes and CEOs to any person looking to improve spans over 15 years. His master’s degree in sports psychology paired with his commitment to pushing physical limits through completing 30 marathons and five Ironman triathlons shows Welle’s dedication to not only teaching but modeling personal and professional excellence.

Save $200 on conference registration with Super Early Bird registration by Dec. 20. Stay tuned for updates on the conference agenda, exhibitor lists, hotel information and registration at stnexpo.com/east.

