Lightning eMotors Showcases Specialized Vehicle Electrification Capabilities with EV School Bus and Ambulanceat ACT Expo

LOVELAND, Colo., – Lightning eMotors (NYSE: ZEV), a leading provider of zero-emission, medium-duty commercial vehicles and electric vehicle technology for fleets, is attending the annual Advanced Clean Transportation Expo (ACT Expo) from May 1-4, 2023, at the Anaheim Convention Center, Anaheim, CA. Located at booth #5611, the company will showcase many of its flagship vehicles, as well as its innovative technology and energy solution productions, including:

•ZEV4 Type A school bus – based on Lightning’s upcoming General Motors platform

•ZEV3 delivery van – Lightning’s popular Class 3, high payload-capable delivery van

•Lightning Insights – industry-leading real-time fleet telematics software

•Lightning Fleet Planner – virtual fleet configuration tool

Media and Expo attendees are also invited to a Ride & Drive experience featuring a Lightning-powered all-electric, zero emission Class 3 ambulance, in addition to seeing the Lightning Mobile portable DC fast charger in action.During ACT Expo, Lightning company and engineering leadership will be available to discussrecent announcements and initiatives:

•How Lightning’s team of EV funding experts help customers navigate available state and federal grants and incentives oIncluding funding from California HVIP, Inflation Reduction Act, Federal Transit Administration and new Colorado Clean Fleet Enterprise program. Surpassing 1 million zero emission miles with customer ACE Parking’s San Diego Airport shuttle fleet.

•Lightning’s wireless charging collaboration with HEVO.

•Lightning vehicles recently surpassed 4 million total real-world miles, mitigating nearly 5.5 million pounds of on-road C02 emissions Lightning eMotors has accelerated the deployment of commercial electric vehicles by providing proven technology, best-in-class reliability, end-to-end EV services, and world class support that simplifies fleet electrification to more than 60 fleet customers across North America.

About Lightning eMotors:

Lightning eMotors (NYSE: ZEV) has been providing specialized and sustainable fleet solutions since 2009, deploying complete zero-emission-vehicle (ZEV) solutions for commercial fleets since 2018. In that time, we have deployed a variety of vehicle classes and applications including but not limited to Class 3 cargo and passenger vans, ambulances, Class 4 and 5 cargo vans and shuttle buses, Class 4 Type A school buses, Class 6 work trucks, Class 7 city buses, and motor coaches. The Lightning eMotors team designs, engineers, customizes, and manufactures zero-emission vehicles to support the wide array of fleet customer needs with a full suite of control software, telematics, analytics, and charging solutions to simplify the buying and ownership experience and maximize uptime and energy efficiency. To learn more, visit our website at https://lightningemotors.com.