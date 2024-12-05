Lion Electric Reaches Definitive Agreement in Respect of the Sale of Innovation Center Located in Mirabel, Quebec

MONTREAL — The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) (TSX: LEV) (“Lion” or the “Company”), a leading manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles, announced today that it has reached a definitive agreement with Aéroport de Montreal to sell its innovation center facility located in Mirabel, Québec, for a purchase price of C$50,000,000, subject to customary purchase price adjustments and closing conditions.

All of the net proceeds from the transaction are intended to be used towards the partial repayment of the Company’s senior secured non-convertible debentures issued in July 2023, holders of which currently benefit from a first ranking hypothec over the immovable/real rights related to the innovation center facility. As a result, while the transaction is expected to reduce the Company’s long-term indebtedness, it will not impact the Company’s short term liquidity and cash position.

Closing of the transaction is expected to occur before the end of 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

About Lion Electric

Lion Electric is an innovative manufacturer of zero-emission vehicles, including all electric school buses. Lion is a North American leader in electric transportation and designs, builds and assembles many of its vehicles’ components, including chassis, battery packs, truck cabins and bus bodies.

Always actively seeking new and reliable technologies, Lion vehicles have unique features that are specifically adapted to its users and their everyday needs. Lion believes that transitioning to all-electric vehicles will lead to major improvements in our society, environment and overall quality of life.