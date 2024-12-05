WS-24-LPJ Kangaroo Jack: A New Standard in Heavy-Duty Lifting

SHARONVILLE, Ohio., – ARI-HETRA, a leader in heavy-duty vehicle maintenance equipment, is thrilled to announce the launch of the WS-24-LPJ Kangaroo Jack, a versatile and durable hydraulic jack designed to meet the diverse needs of today’s industrial professionals.

Built to Perform in Any Environment:

The Kangaroo Jack features an adjustable lifting bracket, offering flexible positioning for a wide range of applications, from forklifts to construction vehicles and beyond. Its compact, portable design ensures ease of movement and storage, while its durable construction guarantees long-lasting performance even in demanding environments.

Unmatched Lifting Capacity:

12,000 lbs. at the lift bracket.

22,000 lbs. on top of the piston.

“The Kangaroo Jack is designed to elevate efficiency and safety in maintenance operations,” said Bill Gibson, VP Business Development of ARI-HETRA. “Its versatility and durability make it an indispensable tool for professionals across industries.”

Elevate Your Operations

The WS-24-LPJ Kangaroo Jack is now available for purchase. For more information, visit: ari-hetra.com/product/ws-24-lpj-kangaroo-jack or contact our sales team at 800-562-3250.

About ARI-hetra:

ARI-HETRA is the premier provider of innovative workshop solutions for heavy-duty vehicles and equipment and has been since 1988 (over 35 years). With a focus on safety, reliability, and efficiency, ARI-HETRA‘s wide range of lifts, wheel service equipment, and exhaust extraction systems are designed to meet the needs of any heavy-duty workshop.