Marketplace Leader Sandra Dainora Petersen Joins HopSkipDrive as Senior Vice President of Product

LOS ANGELES, Calif., HopSkipDrive a technology company solving complex transportation challenges where there is a heightened need for safety, equity, and care, today announced the addition of Sandra Dainora Petersen as Senior Vice President of Product. A seasoned product executive with extensive marketplace experience, Petersen will oversee HopSkipDrive’s Product and User Experience teams, and spearhead the company’s product strategy and development as it continues to raise the bar and set new industry standards in student transportation technology.

The senior hire comes as HopSkipDrive continues its substantial momentum, with ride volume soaring 300% in the last academic year and its RouteWise AI™ solution optimizing student transportation operations and helping save districts up to 20% of their annual operating budget on average. She joins the Product & Technology team under Chief Product & Technology Officer Corey McMahon’s leadership, alongside Jacob Green, VP of Engineering, and the recent addition of Lacey Plache as VP of Data Science & Analytics. Petersen brings deep expertise in scaling technology platforms and driving growth, most recently serving as Chief Product Officer at Sittercity where she oversaw the development of cutting-edge B2B solutions that transformed how organizations leverage care services and led the company’s trust and safety teams.

“Sandra’s exceptional ability to harness technology in solving complex operational challenges, combined with her proven track record of building delightful user experiences, makes her the perfect leader to drive our product innovation forward,” said Joanna McFarland, Co-founder and CEO of HopSkipDrive. “Her experience scaling marketplaces and her deep understanding of the care economy aligns perfectly with our mission of creating opportunity for all through mobility.”

Previously, as Senior Director of Product at Grubhub, Petersen played a pivotal role in expanding the delivery vertical to 200+ regions. She brings significant expertise in building high-performing teams that foster collaboration and accountability, with an unwavering focus on creating seamless customer experiences that drive growth. Petersen began her career serving in product management and operations roles at Harpo Productions, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Chicago Tribune Interactive, Discover Financial Services, and A&E Television Networks.

“The opportunity to join HopSkipDrive at this transformative moment is incredibly exciting,” said Petersen. “As both a product leader and a parent of a fourth-grader myself, I deeply understand the critical role that reliable, safe transportation plays in expanding educational opportunities. I’m energized to work alongside the talented HopSkipDrive team as we continue to develop innovative solutions that help schools, students, and families thrive.”

About HopSkipDrive:

HopSkipDrive is a technology company that solves complex transportation challenges where there is a heightened need for safety, equity, and care. HopSkipDrive’s marketplace arranges care-centered transportation, supplementing other transportation options by connecting kids, older adults, or anyone needing extra support to highly vetted caregivers on wheels, such as grandparents, babysitters, and nurses. HopSkipDrive also builds software and offers advisory services that solve the biggest transportation challenges facing schools and school districts around the country, including budget cuts, bus driver shortages, and reaching climate goals. HopSkipDrive partners with school districts, government agencies, and nonprofits including supporting more than 10,000 schools across 13 states. More than 3.3 million rides over 61 million miles have been completed through HopSkipDrive since the company was founded in 2014 by three working mothers.