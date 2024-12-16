2025 National Superintendent of the Year Award Finalists Named by AASA

The School Superintendents Association (AASA) has chosen its four finalists for the 2025 National Superintendent of the Year Award.

AASA announced on Monday that the four finalists were chosen based on their exceptional leadership skills and dedication to furthering public education in their local communities. Each superintendent was nominated by their respective state association as winners of their state superintendent of the year award. The judging criteria included communication, professionalism, community involvement, and creative leadership strategies to positively impact students and meet their educational needs.

The four finalists are Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat of Peoria Public School District 150 in Illinois, Walter B. Gonsoulin, Jr., of Jefferson County Schools in Alabama; Debbie Jones of Bentonville School District in Arkansas, and David K. Moore of School District of Indian River County in Florida.

“These extraordinary leaders embody the transformative power of public education,” said AASA Executive Director David R. Schuler in a statement. “Their visionary leadership is creating dynamic opportunities for students, uplifting communities, and advancing the promise of public education as the foundation of our democracy. We are honored to celebrate their achievements.”

The winner will be announced during AASA’s National Conference on Education, held March 6-8 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

A $10,000 college scholarship will also be presented to a high school student at the school the winning superintendent graduated from or within the school district the superintendent now serves.

The award is presented in partnership with Corebridge Financial and Sourcewell. Prior sponsor First Student is no longer aligned with the award but remains an exhibitor at the AASA along with a half dozen other companies aligned with the student transportation industry.

