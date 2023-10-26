MARTINS Announces the Launch of Three New Sub-Brands

FARNHAM, Canada – MARTINS, a renowned name in the tire equipment and supplies industry, is proud to announce the launch of its three new sub-brands: tiretools, tirestow, and tiresupp. This expansion marks a significant milestone in the company’s ongoing commitment to providing top-notch solutions and services to its clientele.

tiretools is dedicated to providing smart and innovative tire equipment solutions. Focused on quality, safety, and user-friendly design.

tirestow represents MARTINS’ commitment to addressing the need for effective tire storage solutions. Designed to optimize space and streamline tire storage for businesses of all sizes, tirestow aims to offer a seamless and efficient experience for its users.

Complementing these offerings, tiresupp presents itself as an expert in tire supplies. With a dedication to quality and reliability, tiresupp aims to serve as a trusted partner for businesses seeking premium solutions for their tire-related needs.

Martin Depelteau, President of MARTINS, expressed his enthusiasm about the launch, stating, “These new sub-brands testify to our relentless pursuit of innovation and customer-focused solutions. We are determined to provide the tire industry with the tools and supplies necessary to thrive in an ever-evolving market.”

As MARTINS continues to expand its global presence, the introduction of tiretools, tirestow, and tiresupp reflects the company’s unwavering commitment to providing businesses with cutting-edge solutions, quality products, and unparalleled customer service.

MARTINS offers innovation and reliability. This company designs, produces, and markets high-quality supplies and equipment for all types of tires and wheels to enhance safety and efficiency in the workplace.

MARTINS has offices and distribution centers in Canada, the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Australia, serving clients in over 70 countries worldwide. Workshops around the world trust MARTINS to accompany them on the path to efficiency.

For more information about the new sub-brands and MARTINS, please visit www.martinsindustries.com.