Upcoming EPA Webinars to Detail Clean School Bus Rebate Process

Student transporters who are planning to apply for shares of $500 million in rebates for CNG, electric and propane school buses can sign up for seven webinars over the next three months.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency posted the upcoming webinars, which begin on Nov. 2 with a discussion about fleet planning and route analysis, key aspects of the applications that are due on Jan. 31. A Nov. 14 webinar will host a panel discussion with transportation directors on fleet planning, route analysis and workforce development.

Webinars in December will focus on IRS tax credits and fraud prevention.

EPA also has presentation slides and recordings of its Oct. 4, Oct. 12 and Oct. 17 webinars available online in English and Spanish.

