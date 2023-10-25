EPA Seeks Videos Documenting the Electric School Bus Experience

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is calling for video submissions that showcase the use of electric school buses (ESBs) for a prize of up to $3,000.

The call to action is part of EPA’s My Electric Ride: Transportation Video Challenge. Owners-operators of electric passenger vehicles and electric personal mobility vehicles such as e-bikes and e-scooters are also eligible to participate.

EPA stated that video submissions should be 1 minute to 2 minutes long and will be judged on message, accuracy, video quality, awareness, education, and experience. They should also answer questions about how electric vehicles are used in everyday life, satisfaction with using them, welcomed surprises, and challenges overcome. The videos should also dispel myths about electrification and provide encouragement to others to adopt ESBs.

The first-place prize is $3,000. Second prize is $1,000 and third prize is $500. EPA said winning videos will be posted on the agency’s Green Vehicle Guide website and will be shared on EPA social media channels.

Submissions are due Jan. 23, a week before applications are due for the current EPA Clean School Bus Program rebate. Winners will be announced early next year.

