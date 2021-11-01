Florida School Bus Driver Arrested for Alleged DUI

A school bus driver is facing charges for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol in Jacksonville Florida, reported Action News Jax.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 58-year-old woman was driving toward I-295 attempting to exit onto I-10, when she lost control and crashed. Officials state that the bus hit an interstate sign while driving down the embankment near the exit ramp.

No students were on board at the time of the crash. The bus driver and the bus monitor who were inside the school bus reported no injuries.

Duval County School District confirmed the bus was not one of their contract buses. The driver, whose identity was not revealed, was reportedly arrested in Duval County.

