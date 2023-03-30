National Express Continues to Elevate Position as a Top Transportation Provider with New Esteemed ASE Accreditations

LISLE, Ill. – National Express LLC (NELLC) is proud to announce our newest Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) Blue Seal locations and Master Technician team members. These outstanding individuals join an extensive list of other ASE-certified technicians at the Company. ASE-certified technicians are considered to be experts in their field and at the forefront of industry standards.

Our newest ASE Master Technicians include:

B. Baker – Bloomington, MN (Med/Heavy Truck – Double ASE Master Technician)

S. Borrelli – West Jefferson, PA (Automotive)

D. Hutson – Wichita Falls, TX (School Bus)

S. Nelson – Roanoke, VA (Med/Heavy Truck)

E. Simon – Fairbanks, AK (School Bus – Company’s First in Alaska)

L. Young – Everett, WA (Automotive and Med/Heavy Truck – Triple ASE Master Technician)

In addition to individual recognition, locations can achieve ASE Blue Seal of Excellence status, which classifies a location as an elite business and recognizes its service excellence and industry expertise. ASE’s Blue Seal of Excellence is one of the highest accolades within the automotive service industry. To achieve Blue Seal recognition, at least 75% of a location’s technicians must be ASE certified, and there must be ASE-certified technicians for each area of service performed.

Our newest Blue Seal locations include:

Shelby Municipals, TN, Plymouth-Canton, MI, Newtown, PA, North Bay, Ontario, Canada

Additionally, we are proud to share that our Spokane, WA; Roanoke, VA; Hardin County, TN; House Springs, MO; and Ann Arbor, MI locations have renewed their Blue Seal of Excellence status. These renewals and new Blue Seal locations are noteworthy because they represent and signify our technicians’ immense dedication to their craft and maintenance excellence.

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence is a non-profit organization that works to improve the quality of vehicle repair and service by testing and certifying automotive professionals. ASE Certified Technicians work in every part of the automotive service industry.

NELLC proudly supports the ASE certification of our technicians through our internal ASE Advantage Program. This distinguished program provides free training, bonus incentives, and more for technicians who seek to be ASE certified in various maintenance categories of the transportation industry, including transit, student transportation, automotive, and inventory management. Since NELLC established its ASE Advantage Program, it has significantly increased its number of Certified Technicians, Master Technicians, total company ASE certifications, and Blue Seal locations.

“With every new ASE Certified Technician and Blue Seal location, I am reminded time and time again of just how remarkable and talented our team members are,” said John Finn, SVP of Fleet Maintenance for National Express. “We are fully supportive of the career growth of our team members. Just as they are dedicated to their craft, we are dedicated to fostering their career development so that they can become the greatest in their field. The Company couldn’t ask for a better team of individuals who strive every day to ensure the vehicles our students and passengers ride are safe and reliable.”

About National Express: National Express LLC (NELLC) is the North American subsidiary of National Express Group, PLC, one of the premier transportation firms in the United Kingdom. We operate across 34 states and three provinces. All organizations share a strong commitment to provide the highest level of transportation safety, quality transportation, outstanding customer service and positive employee relations. National Express School (NEXS) operates more than 21,000 school buses, serves more than 550 school districts in 34 states and three provinces, and transports more than 1.3 million students (*pre-Covid) on a daily basis. National Express Transit (NEXT) operations transport more than 22 million passengers annually with more than 2,800 vehicles. National Express Shuttle (WeDriveU) serves more than nine million corporate and university passengers annually. NELLC’s corporate headquarters, located in Lisle, Illinois, houses the administrative and corporate support functions for the organization. Our 290+ local customer service centers (CSCs) are supported by regional operations teams located throughout North America.