Thursday, March 30, 2023
Pennsylvania Driver Suspended After Allegedly Shoving Student

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo

A Johnstown school bus driver for students with special needs is facing charges for allegedly shoving a 6-year-old, non-verbal autistic boy, reported Pennlive News.

According to the article, the incident occurred on March 23 during dismissal at the Greater Johnstown Elementary School in Cambria County, Pennsylvania.

Two guidance counselors said they witnessed the act and told authorities that 73-year-old Christopher J. Ilg refused to let the autistic boy on the bus.

Ilg had allegedly removed the boy from the bus because he got the other kids worked up. One of the counselors reportedly found the child crying and brought him back to the bus, confronting Ilg about his actions and reminding him that the student is on the autism spectrum, non-verbal and non-violent.

The driver reportedly continued to be argumentative and would not allow the student on the bus. That’s when the counselor reportedly attempted to escort the student back to his seat and the child was shoved by the driver.

One of the counselors stated that had she not caught the boy, he would have fallen off the bus onto the curb.

