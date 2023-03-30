Wednesday, March 29, 2023
(STN Podcast E153) Bold Goals: Reflections on Chowchilla Abductions & Female Industry Leadership

School Transportation Nation – Episode 153

By Claudia Newton

Commentary on the new “48 Hours” documentary on the 1976 Chowchilla kidnapping of 26 students and their bus driver by three gunmen.

In recognition of Women’s History Month, Taylor interviews Kimberly DeHaven, supervisor of transportation for Englewood Schools in Colorado and president of the Colorado State Pupil Transportation Association. She talks driver recruitment, illegal passing, female representation, leadership at the state level and more.

We also hear from Justina Morosin, the new vice president and general manager of IC Bus, on current EV projects and her vision for the OEM’s future.

Read more about women in the industry.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

Conversation with IC Bus.

 

 

Green Tip from the Propane Education & Research Council.

 

 

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

Rotary Announces Arrival of Fully Automatic Air Conditioning Recharging Machines

