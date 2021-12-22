Stock Transportation Donates School Bus Full of Toys to CP24 CHUM Christmas Wish

TORONTO, ONTARIO, Canada – Stock Transportation, a leader in student transportation, has donated a school bus full of toys to CP24 CHUM Christmas Wish as part of Stock Transportation’s “Stock the Bus” campaign. The “Stock the Bus” campaign is part of its company-wide Partners Beyond the Bus program, which aims to address students’ growing, diverse needs and increase the positive impact we make on their lives beyond school and their communities.

The CP24 CHUM Christmas Wish is one of the largest distributors of toys to those in need in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) and provides financial assistance to hundreds of agencies. This year marks CP24 CHUM Christmas Wish’s 55th anniversary.

All Stock Transportation locations across the GTA participated in the toy drive, and donations were collected beginning in mid-November to December 15. Team members Laura Campbell, Human Resources Manager and Scott Hingston, Region Manager, personally delivered the bus full of toys to City TV and were featured in a news segment where they spoke about the importance of giving back and addressing the needs of students.

“Our great drivers wanted to give back to the students they drive to school and home every day,” said Human Resource Manager, Laura Campbell, in the City TV news segment. “They wanted to make sure that everyone got a gift and weren’t forgotten.”

Region Manager Scott Hingston also shared a quote from driver Martin Rellin, who is part of the Toronto East team. He said, “The feeling of joy after giving and knowing that you’ve made someone happy regardless of the amount, is priceless. There is magic in giving!”

Over 1,000 team members from the GTA area participated by donating toys, as well as cash donations, which were then matched by the company.

“I am beyond grateful and amazed to see the Stock Toronto West team come together for an important community event,” said Renee Gough, General Manager of Stock Transportation – West. “The team went over and beyond every expectation. Because of their thoughtfulness and determination, they stuffed a bus full of toys and have given children within the community a reason to enjoy the holiday season.

About Stock Transportation:

For over 62 years, Stock Transportation has proudly been delivering safe, efficient, reliable student transportation services to passengers and procuring buses across Canada. Stock transports over 100,000 students daily (Pre-COVID Figures), operates more than 3,000 school buses and employs 3,700 outstanding team members who provide exceptional service out of 11 Customer Service Centres in both urban and rural areas throughout, Ontario, Nova Scotia, and Alberta. For more information visit https://www.stocktransportation.com/