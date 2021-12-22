Gallery: School Districts Decorate School Buses for Holiday Spirit

Across the nation, transportation leaders decorated school buses for either community parades, or to spread holiday cheer to the students that ride the bus.

Some districts even participated in a “Stuff the Bus” program. Jenny Robinson, transportation general manager for Bethlemen Area School District in Pennslyvania, said members of the Bethlemen transportation department collected Toys for Tots and non-perishable food items and toiletries for the Northeast Community Center. She added that the community was extra generous this year in providing gifts and cash donations.

“We even had a line of cars waiting to drop off goods in order to have pictures taken with Santa,” Robinson said. “Just over $6,000 was collected over three weekends, which we used to purchase items for these two organizations. I not only would like to thank the staff members that gave of themselves, but also the community for its kindness. The season of giving in the Christmas city has been overwhelming for all of us who took part, and it renews our sense of both joy and purpose.”

School Transportation News asked for pictures of decorated school buses and transportation departments, as well as images of how the district is celebrating the holiday. The following images were submitted.