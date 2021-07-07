Trans/Air Announces Hiring of New Marketing Specialist/Brand Manager Austin Lehnert

DALLASTOWN, Pa. — Trans/Air has recently hired Austin Lehnert as the new Brand Manager and Marketing Specialist. Austin joined us after graduating with a BS from the University of South Carolina – Columbia last May. Austin brings a youthful energy to the team and will help Trans/Air in its efforts to provide quality products and services to its’ customers.

When asked about his new position, Austin says “I am very excited and honored to join the Trans/Air manufacturing family. I take pride in the fact that our business’ roots can be traced back to over 100 years ago, all the way to my great grandfather. I look forward to learning all that I can about the transportation industry while bringing my own unique skill set and perspective to the business landscape. There is a reason we at Trans/Air have been in business for so many years and have both employees and customers who have been with us for 25+ years. Our emphasis on customer service and treating our employees like family are just the beginning of what we do at Trans/Air.

About Trans/Air

Trans/Air manufactures a full line of climate control systems. Units, parts, service, warranty, and new or aftermarket installations are available through factory-owned operations or a network of distributors throughout North America. To obtain a quote or for additional information on any of Trans/Air’s products and services, please visit our website at www.transairmfg.com