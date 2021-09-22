West Grand School District Receives Colorado’s First Blue Bird Type D Electric School Bus

KREMMLING, Colo. — School bus industry leader Blue Bird Corporation delivered the state’s first zero-emissions Rear Engine Electric school bus to West Grand School District. This Blue Bird Type D, or All American RE, electric bus features an advanced thermal management system, plus automatic tire chains, which are integral to operation in cold-weather, high-altitude climates, such as the conditions met by the district on their routes.

“West Grand School District is proving that a rural school district can make a big impact on the future of school bus transportation by being the first district in the state to adopt an electric Blue Bird Type D school bus,” said Dr. Darrin Peppard, Superintendent for West Grand School District. “This enhanced thermal management system will be a marked improvement for operating the bus in our often frigid winter temperatures.”

The Blue Bird Rear Engine Electric bus’s thermal management system has been redesigned for better performance and higher efficiency. The new design incorporates separate coolant loops for the battery packs and cabin heating system. Separating these loops allows the batteries to be maintained at their ideal operating temperature, independent of driver demand for cabin heat. It also ensures that less energy is wasted and more heat makes it into the bus when requested.

“Blue Bird helps school districts save thousands of dollars each year on fuel and maintenance, while prioritizing safety,” said Trevor Rudderham, Senior Vice President of Electrification and Product Planning at Blue Bird. “In addition to providing cleaner student transportation, the updated thermal management system with improved performance helps make an already excellent-performing offering more efficient.”

West Grand School District’s Blue Bird electric bus was partially funded by an ALT Fuels Colorado grant, which also helped the district purchase a Level 2 charging station.

“We’re excited to provide West Grand School District with their first Blue Bird electric bus,” said O.B. Begley, owner of Colorado/West Equipment and a Blue Bird dealer. “Having served this area for more than 30 years, we look forward to continuing to support our school districts as they pave the way for clean transportation.”

For more information on Blue Bird’s electric school buses, please visit www.bluebirdelectric.com

About Blue Bird Corporation: Blue Bird (NASDAQ: BLBD) is the leading independent designer and manufacturer of school buses, with more than 550,000 buses sold since its formation in 1927 and approximately 180,000 buses in operation today. Blue Bird’s longevity and reputation in the school bus industry have made it an iconic American brand. Blue Bird distinguishes itself from its principal competitors by its singular focus on the design, engineering, manufacture and sale of school buses and related parts. As the only manufacturer of chassis and body production specifically designed for school bus applications, Blue Bird is recognized as an industry leader for school bus innovation, safety, product quality/reliability/durability, operating costs and drivability. Blue Bird has a rich history of bringing new technology to the school bus space and is the undisputed leader in alternative-power school buses, having more than 20,000 low and zero emission buses on the road. Blue Bird manufactures school buses at two facilities in Fort Valley, Georgia. Its Micro Bird joint venture operates a manufacturing facility in Drummondville, Quebec, Canada. Service and after-market parts are distributed from Blue Bird’s parts distribution center located in Delaware, Ohio. For more information on Blue Bird’s complete line of buses, visit www.blue-bird.com.

About West Grand School District1-JT: West Grand School District is a small rural school system that consists of students in grades kindergarten through twelve. We are located approximately 100 miles northwest of Denver, nestled in a quiet valley of the Rocky Mountains between Steamboat Springs and Silverthorne. Kremmling is home to nearly 1,500 citizens who live in a close-knit and caring community. Residents enjoy a low crime rate, a full range of medical and social services, and look to the schools as their community center. To learn more, visit wgsd.us.

About Colorado/West Equipment, Inc: Serving Colorado and Nebraska for over 34 years, Colorado/West Equipment, Inc. and Nebraska/Central Equipment, Inc. are committed to providing quality buses along with unsurpassed service and parts support. The Company has delivered in excess of 6,000 new buses during its tenure. Its reputation remains strong with the Blue Bird product and aftermarket support, and employs a well-trained and experienced staff. To learn more, visit cowest.net