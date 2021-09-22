Ohio Considers National Guard as Potential Bus Drivers

Amid the bus driver shortage across the nation, Ohio is considering using the National Guard as school bus drivers in various school districts most hard hit by a shortage of staff, reported WLWT5.

According to this news report, Gov. Mike DeWine stated he might call in National Guard troops similar to what Gov. Charlie Baker did in Massachusetts.

Mechanics, office staff and substitutes who are licensed school bus drivers have long served as substitute bus drivers, but so far this year they have had to step up even more to keep routes going.

Although the National Guard is one alternative, no option is off the table.

