(STN Podcast E113) Drivers Wanted: Focus on Workplace Culture, New Tech to Retain Talent

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 113

By Claudia Newton

Get a tease of STN’s June issue, including an employee-focused approach to retaining talent. Additionally, our webinar series focuses on the essential technology and funding for fleet electrification as the EPA is set to open the Clean School Bus Program.

It’s Tony x2 as Tony Corpin talks with Antonio Civitella, president and CEO of Transfinder, on how districts can leverage technology to prepare for summer break and the new school year, especially as fuel prices rise and the driver shortage persists.

Read more at stnonline.com/tag/culture.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

