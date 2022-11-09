(STN Podcast E136) Do Your Homework: Texas District Taking School Bus Operations Electric By 2035

More districts make the move to electric fleets, school bus manufacturers announce new products and pilots, and the NASDPTS conference focuses on student safety.

Kris Hafezizadeh, executive director of transportation & vehicle services at Austin ISD in Texas, discusses the process, logistics and nuances of taking the district fleet fully electric by 2035.

Read more about fleet electrification.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.



Green Tip from First Student.



Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.