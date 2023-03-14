Wednesday, March 15, 2023
(STN Podcast E151) Consortiums & Considerations: Electric School Buses Come to Rural Illinois

School Transportation Nation – Episode 151

By Claudia Newton

Heartwarming stories include the Cy-Fair ISD transportation department in Texas making a young cancer patient’s yellow bus dream come true and a call for support of an Oklahoma school bus driver who lost his home to a tornado. There’s also an exciting electrification announcement from Cummins.

Williamsfield Schools Superintendent Tim Farquer talks bringing electric school buses and V2G charging to rural Illinois communities. He covers consortiums, timelines, cold weather, repowers and more.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

Tech Tip from IC Bus.

 

 

Green Tip from the Propane Education & Research Council.

 

 

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

How Technology Enhances Alternative Student Transportation
Transportation Teamwork Brings California Students Home After Snowed-in Science Camp

