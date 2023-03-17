48 Hours to Air Interview with Chowchilla Kidnapping Survivor this Weekend

CBS News’ 48 hours airs Remembering the Chowchilla Kidnapping this Saturday.

The segment airing on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ follows the story of the infamous 1976 school bus kidnapping, in which three masked gunmen abducted 26 children and school bus driver Ed Ray. They were buried alive beneath a rock quarry and in an old moving truck, spending more than 16 hours in the dark before they were able to escape.

Last summer, the last of the three men convicted of the kidnapping, Frederick Wood, was paroled from prison. Wood, then 24, and his two friends James and Richard Schoenfeld, were arrested, convicted and sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

The 48 Hours segment consists of an interview with survivor Jodi Heffington that was conducted before her death in 2021.

“How that day affected me has affected me every day in some way or another,” Heffington tells 48 HOURS, CBS News stated via a press release. “I think it made me not a good daughter, not a good sister, not a good aunt, and especially not a good mother … I try to be those things. But it seems like, it just took something from me that I can’t ever get back. And I can’t tear it down … no matter how hard I try and no matter what I do.”

The segment is scheduled to air on March 18 at 10 p.m. ET/PT following the conclusion of CBS Sports coverage of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

