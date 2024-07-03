Unique Training Experiences, Networking Set to Begin at STN EXPO Reno

For 30 years, the STN EXPO Reno conference and trade show has brought together student transportation professionals from across the country for six days of educational sessions, keynote presentations, hands-on trainings and networking events.

Availability remains for some of the unique experiences and classes planned for July 12-17. One of these is the newly updated National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) 2024 Child Passenger Safety on School Buses National Training provides hands-on training with the use child safety restraint systems on school buses. Attendees will receive 3.5 continuing education units (CEUs) for course completion.

Industry training consultant Dick Fischer will present an eight-hour class, also on Friday, that details protocol for school bus accidents and how to protect yourself from legal action. Find more information on the STN EXPO Reno conference limited registration classes at stnexpo.com/west.

Following the Transportation Director’s Summit on Saturday, which will be held in Incline Village at Lake Tahoe, attendees are invited to the “Light Up the Night” Welcome Party at the EDGE Nightclub, sponsored by Transfinder with School Bus Logistics. The theme for the night will feature LED lights and accessories with a dress code of all-white or bright colors.

The Green Bus Fleet Awards will be presented on Sunday during the Green Bus Summit to districts and contractors that have furthered emission reduction and championed green leadership at their operations. Attendees are then invited to the Green Bus Ride and Drive, an outdoor event where they will be able to experience green bus technology including electric, propane, and other alternative fuel vehicles.

The Peter J. Grandolfo Memorial Award of Excellence The Top Transportation Team Awards will be presented by Transfinder on Monday to six districts who have demonstrated exceptional success and outstanding team-building skills within their transportation department.

The Monday keynote will be given by Hall of Fame speaker Christine Cashen, who draws from her personal experience as a cancer survivor to teach others how to “flip the script” on feeling uninspired. She is also the at the Transportation Directors Summit trainer on Saturday.

The Trade Show opening reception, held on Monday evening, features a “Casino Royale Night” theme. The glamourous event includes food, drinks and entertainment on the trade show floor. Attendees are encouraged to dress in elegant evening attire.

Keith Krueger will present the Tuesday keynote session on federal E-Rate program that that now can be used to fund school bus Wi-Fi hotspots used by students for additional learning opportunities during their commutes.

Paul Hasenmeier, a nationally recognized expert on incident management and fire safety, will present the closing general session on Wednesday. Hasenmeier, the public safety director and fire chief for Hernando County in Florida, will be signing copies of his book “School Bus Extrication” at the STN Lounge on the Trade Show floor.

Browse the full conference agenda. Register online or visit the on-site registration booth at the Peppermill Hotel and Casino in Reno, Nevada starting July 12.

