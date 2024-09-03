Tuesday, September 3, 2024
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E225) 21st Century School Bus Ops: Tech Savvy, Fully Staffed Illinois District

School Transportation Nation – Episode 225

By Claudia Newton

The industry looks at technology and training to improve back-to-school routing issues, student and parent attacks, and developing electric school buses.

Have you read the new STN September issue? Listen to cover star and Director of Support Operations Ron Johnson share what’s going right at the fully staffed and technologically advanced Indian Prairie School District #204 in Illinois.

Read more about operations.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

 

 

Message from Propane Education & Research Council.

 

 

Message from Zenobe

 

 

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

Teen Struck, Killed by Kentucky School Bus
Mulick Returns to TSD Conference to Help Student Transporters Better Understand Autism

