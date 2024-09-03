(STN Podcast E225) 21st Century School Bus Ops: Tech Savvy, Fully Staffed Illinois District

The industry looks at technology and training to improve back-to-school routing issues, student and parent attacks, and developing electric school buses.

Have you read the new STN September issue? Listen to cover star and Director of Support Operations Ron Johnson share what’s going right at the fully staffed and technologically advanced Indian Prairie School District #204 in Illinois.

