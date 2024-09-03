Tuesday, September 3, 2024
Mulick Returns to TSD Conference to Help Student Transporters Better Understand Autism
Event News

Mulick Returns to TSD Conference to Help Student Transporters Better Understand Autism

By Ruth Ashmore
Patrick Mulick, the assistant director of autism and student independence at Auburn School District in Washington state, “Woo-hooed” the 200 attendees in attendance at the TSD Conference on Nov. 18, 2021 with his presentation, “Creating the Home Field Advantage.”
Patrick Mulick addresses 200 attendees at the TSD Conference on Nov. 18, 2021 with his presentation, “Creating the Home Field Advantage.”

The Transporting Students with Disabilities and Special Needs (TSD) Conference returns this fall to Frisco, Texas, where industry professionals will gain insight on the unique aspects of transporting students with special needs.

Behavioral analyst and educational consultant Patrick Mulick has been a fan-favorite at the School Transportation News conferences, most recently presenting at the STN EXPO East Conference in 2023 and the 2021 TSD Conference.

Mulick’s keynote address at the TSD Conference this year will focus on students with autism and how to best support them onboard the school bus and equip student transportation professionals to provide that support. With the rising number of autism diagnoses among students, this session will contain timely information for all school districts. Mulick, whose day job is the director of student engagement for the Auburn School District in Washington State, will address common triggers and challenging areas such as transitions, environmental stimulation, creating routines and substitutions.

During a recent episode of the School Transportation Nation podcast, he said he is looking to unlock autism for student transporters. He will also be addressing communication discrepancies between transportation and school administration, linking the school bus to the classroom as a key part of the student’s educational day.

Mulick’s educational background is in special education and behavior analysis, leading to his time as a teacher for a variety of ages, from pre-K to high school. He has continued to be an advocate for students with disabilities and special needs through his nationwide speaking engagements and trainings.

Save $100 on conference registration with the Early Bird Discount, valid through Oct. 4. Visit tsdconference.com to register and view the conference agenda. The TSD Conference will be held Nov. 9 through Nov. 12.

